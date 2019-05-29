Howling a new tune

The inaugural Howling Wolf Festival aims to expand our audiovisual horizons.

Presented by Wolf Kino is an intriguing proposition: the curators have assembled an eclectic roster of musical acts, each of whom will spend a single week devising an original composition inspired by a different film. Audiences will have the opportunity to observe rehearsals and attend one-off screenings of each movie, accompanied by live performances of the new music. For cinephiles, it’s chiefly an opportunity to see some silent and avant-garde classics in a fresh context.

Kicking off the festivities is German industrial and electro pioneer F.M. Einheit, who’ll produce an immersive soundscape to play alongside Dziga Vertov’s 1929 classic Man With a Movie Camera (June 8), an experimental depiction of everyday life in the Soviet Union, now widely regarded as one of the most influential documentaries of all time.

Next up, Berlin-based soloist ensemble Kaleidoskop will produce new work based on Chantal Akerman’s From the East (June 21). This minimalist doc is the perfect companion piece to Vertov’s masterpiece, evoking as it does the precariousness of life in the former Eastern Bloc in the immediate aftermath of the Cold War.

Finally for this month, Zimbabwean musician Stella Chiweshe (photo), a major player in the contemporary African scene, will tackle James Benning’s 11x14 (June 29), a hypnotic portrait of the American Midwest composed entirely of single-shot sequences.

The core programme is supplemented by a series of events and workshops in Wolf’s studio space, starting on June 22 with a sound design workshop led by Jochen Jezussek, whose recent film credits include Transit and Helle Nächte.

Jun 1 – Jul 31 Guttempler, Wolf Kino. Full programme at wolfberlin.org