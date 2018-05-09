I Feel Pretty, the latest star vehicle for controversial comedian Amy Schumer, reaches for the heartstrings with little elegance. Schumer plays Renee, a woman held back in every aspect of her life by deep-seated insecurities about her appearance, until a knock to the head convinces her that she’s been magically granted the body of her dreams. She’s thus propelled on a madcap journey that forces her to confront her obsession with surface-level beauty. The film’s underlying message, however, is undermined by jokes that hinge around the conceit that Renee’s newfound confidence is somehow at odds with her (perfectly healthy) body type. Still, it’s worth a watch for a sublime supporting turn by Michelle Williams as a helium-voiced beauty mogul.

I Feel Pretty | Directed by Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein (US 2018) with Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Starts May 10.

