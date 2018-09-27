Pixar’s long-awaited superhero sequel finally hits the screen, with director Brad Bird returning to the series he launched 14 years ago. Incredibles 2 is an absurdly entertaining movie about the spandex-wearing superpowered Parr family, with Baby Jack-Jack and his set of polymorphous powers stealing the show. Also impressive this time around is villain Screenslaver, a not-so-sly but nonetheless amusing critique on the brainwashing power of mass media.

The overall result is not as fulfilling as the previous film and disappointingly doesn’t try as hard to satirise or comment on how the superhero genre has become oversaturated since the Parr clan’s absence from the silver screen; nor does it reach the lofty heights of Bird’s own Ratatouille in the charms and laughs department. However, what this follow-up lacks in the novelty department it makes up for in gorgeous animation, well-choreographed action sequences and in sheer fun. Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait another decade and a half for a possible third outing, and make sure you get to your screening on time to catch the fantastic opening short film, "Bao" by Domee Shi, which is a brilliantly weird delight.

Incredibles 2 | Directed by Brad Bird (US, 2018) with Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell. Starts September 27.

