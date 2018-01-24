Boys in the sand: Eliza Hittmann

Eliza Hittmann on appropriating the male gaze in Beach Rats.

The New York filmmaker won a directing award at Sundance last year for her intimate tale of teen Frankie (Harris Dickinson), who chases girls alongside his red-blooded bros by day and hooks up with older men by night. Shot on 16mm, it’s a visually evocative portrait of conflicted adolescence. It hits German screens on January 25.

Both Beach Rats and your first feature It Felt Like Love revolve around teenage protagonists.

For me, there’s something very exciting about watching young people act, something open and honest. As actors gets older, they often learn to act too well. Thematically, I’m interested in adolescence as a process, and in the pain that comes with realising something about yourself that may haunt you through your adulthood.

How did the character of Frankie come to you?

As part of the casting process for It Felt Like Love, I met kids from a neighbourhood in Brooklyn called Gerritsen Beach. Kids there are known as “beach rats”, which stuck with me as a potential title. It’s a very working-class borough, with meth and opiate problems. But the kids also have access to the water, and a lot of them have jet skis. There’s this lazy beach vibe, which you never really associate with New York City.

And then you had the idea to make it about an identity crisis?

That also comes from the reality of the neighbourhood. The beaches at night are cruising spots. So there’s this natural tension that exists between two worlds, embodied in transactional experiences with older guys who I picture driving from the city to the suburbs and stopping at this halfway point. This got me thinking about a character who gets caught between these two worlds.

Last summer Kathryn Bigelow was criticised for telling an African-American story as a white woman in Detroit. Were you worried about making a film about masculinity?

I was nervous because women are always attacked when they step out of their lane. There’s a tragic expectation that women’s work should always be a reflection of being a woman. As soon as a woman tries to tackle history, politics, or issues around men, there’s always a personal attack. Obviously there are issues within the system about letting marginalised voices have opportunities. But I don’t think that every time a woman makes a piece of art that’s slightly outside her own experiences, she should be torn apart in a witch hunt.

Has your Sundance win brought new opportunities?

Well, theTV world opened up to me, which has given me an opportunity to make money directing for the first time! Culturally I think Sundance is very much about funding the next ‘it boy’. Even with a film like ours that plays well, you’re always in the shadow of some movie that sells to Fox Searchlight for $10 million because they think they’ve found a new ‘it boy’ director.

What inspired the film’s hazy visuals?

I worked with Hélène Louvart, a very experienced French cinematographer. I showed her photographs by Barbara Crane, who did a lot of Polaroid work in the 1980s. She did these close-up shots of people’s bodies touching each other in the summer heat. They capture sexual, private moments. Hélène really liked this style and we talked about bringing that to the beach, as if we were turning on a flash-light and catching animals creeping around in the darkness.

Did you feel you were taking a risk casting British actor Harris Dickinson as Frankie?

He was the best person we auditioned, but I was terrified that he wasn’t going to blend into this world. He’d never even been to Brooklyn! But he hung out with the other guys before the shoot, and played hand-ball with them. We talked about his posture, but ultimately he found the character by himself.

