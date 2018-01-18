2017 was a vintage year for horror, with critical darling Get Out, bona-fide blockbuster It and little-seen indie Hounds of Love leading the charge and inducing some sleepless nights. Germany rings in the new year with the belated release of another unsettling gem. Trey Edward Shults’ It Comes At Night is a pared-down tale of survival which chronicles a fragile cohabitation between two families after a mysterious virus has seemingly ravaged the world.

Rooted in psychological horror and eschewing easy scares, Shults makes up for a sparse narrative with bleak beats and a masterfully oppressive ratcheting of tension. There has been something of a backlash from audiences due to some misleading marketing and trailers that suggested more mainstream thrills. And while some will call it out as style over substance, fans of moodily orchestrated scares will marvel at how mounting paranoia and terror is handled without resorting to the obvious conjuring of zombies and monsters.

It Comes At Night | Directed by Trey Edward Shults (US, 2017) with Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough. Starts January 18.

