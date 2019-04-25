How do you make the riveting tale of the real-life 2015 Hatton Garden heist seem exasperatingly dull? Look no further than James Marsh’s criminally bad wannabe old-school crime caper, which sees Michael Caine lead a crew of geriatric rogues intent on pulling off ‘one last job’. Despite Caine’s efforts and a never-nastier Jim Broadbent, the film completely misses the opportunity to say something interesting about ageing or masculinity in crisis. And if you’re not already familiar with the Hatton Garden story, you’ll be hard pressed to tell it was the biggest burglary in English history, thanks to its extraordinarily flat on-screen execution. There are some meagre pleasures in seeing these legendary thesps share the screen, but the direction is so perfunctory that the anticlimactic finale comes as a relief.

King of Thieves | Directed by James Marsh (UK 2018) with Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent. Starts April 25.

