Kippa Kino

The Jewish Film Festival Berlin & Brandenburg fights false facts with film.

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Israel in trying times, the Jewish Film Festival Berlin & Brandenburg returns for its 24th edition. This 10-day celebration of Israeli cinema and Jewish culture has adopted the timely slogan “No Fake Jews”, and vows to fight alternative facts through fearless storytelling and by surfacing lesser-known aspects of Jewish history.

Documentary standouts include Eliav Lilti’s compelling animated biopic Kishon, about the author and satirist Ephraim Kishon; and Remember Baghdad, Fiona Murphy’s powerful chronicle of five Jewish families who look back on growing up in Iraqi “paradise”, before 1967’s Six Day War changed everything.

A misreported fact has devastating consequences in Samuel Maoz’ Foxtrot, a highlight of the fiction feature line-up. This multi award-winning, three-pronged story opens with a middle-aged couple being told terrible news about their soldier son. The film serves emotionally shredding and darkly humorous twists, and packs a potent satirical sting in its tail.

Meanwhile, concealed desire takes centre-stage in Disobedience, Sebastián Lelio’s acclaimed tale of lesbian love in London’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Jun 26-Jul 5 Various locations full programme at jfbb.de