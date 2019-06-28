Poles Apart: film director Konrad Szołajski on female patriots

One hundred years after its independence, 30 years after the first free elections and 15 years after joining the EU, Poland is back to struggling with its national identity. Konrad Szołajski has been making documentaries and feature films in his home country since 1987 with a sharp focus on the unexplored corners of Polish society. His 2015 documentary The Battle with Satan on exorcisms in fiercely Catholic Poland brought him international exposure and even a run on German TV. His most recent documentary, 2018's The Good Change: Poles Apart tackles Poland's own brand of right-wing populism in a polarised country. Join us at EXBlicks on July 1, 20:30 for a double bill and a riveting Q&A with directors.

Why did you decide to portray your country and the populism happening there through two women, Marta and Tita? Why this particular angle?

In the beginning, I was really impressed by the protests happening on the streets. People used them to show their anger when the new government announced and started implementing their new policies. This was November/December 2015.

You mean when the PiS (Law and Justice Party) became the governing party presided over by chairman Jarosław Kaczynski?

Yes, people took to the streets when The Pis won the elections and could now form an all conservative government. The president who had been elected earlier in June of the same year was also PiS. They had more power than any other party in the last 30 years and they took advantage of that by slowly and gradually implementing their policy – which on the one hand was about helping people who were economically excluded, but on the other hand, they began dismantling certain democratic institutions. First public media, then the justice system and so on. It was a historic moment and I decided that, as a filmmaker, I was obliged to document it. I decided that we needed one person on the side of the protesters. But in order to be able to understand why they protest, we needed a person from the other side, too.

How did you find Marta? Was it hard to find her and win her trust?

It wasn't easy at all. It took me more than half a year to find Marta. I was travelling all around Poland with my previous film The Battle With Satan, which was about exorcism as still performed by Catholic priests. The film attracted a lot of heavy Catholic believers, and thus conservative segments of Poland. Marta was at one of those screenings. She watched my film and from the very beginning she understood that I was very open to talk to people from different parts of society. In the end, she thought it's good to present her view in a way that other people could understand and saw the chance to present her view in a film that was a portrait of Poland.

Were the protagonists always meant to be women?

No, it was a process. We started just filming the protests – 100,000 people marching to show their disgust with the new government. It became clear that we needed characters for people to understand why they do this. And it turned out that a large part of the demos and their organisers were women. That was interesting for me because beforehand women were not that politically active. It's a new phenomenon and it was just clear that women are becoming important. The previous prime minister in Poland was a woman, there is something in the air that women are becoming more present as social activists, as politicians, as people who were not heard before. Now they fight for their cause on both sides.

Both are fighters but mothers as well. Marta and Tita are passing on their values to the next generation, which says a lot about the future. Was that an important point?

Yes, I cast them not only because they were both politically engaged in the present situation but also because both were trying to educate the younger generation to get them to follow their way of thinking.

Marta's way of being Catholic is not your typical version of the 'conservative' Catholic as well as her way of raising her daughter. For example, blindfolding her so she could better assemble a Kalashnikov...

You have to understand that there are all sorts of change happening now. We're in the process of transforming religious and nationalistic thoughts into new forms. A form which implies we are strong, we are believers, we should stick to our values and protect ourselves – with the help of the United States, which is our great ally and also religious, nationalist and a people that also really like their weapons. Many people in Poland believe that we were betrayed and deserve better and should be rewarded for the services we have delivered. This is not my opinion, of course... I’m just trying to explain their point.

Very specific to Poland is the huge influence of Catholicism and the way religion has been used by right-wing populism...

That is something very unique in Europe. Poland really is the last stronghold of Catholicism. The Polish Catholic Church is quite exceptional because it still influences a big part of society. And it's important to note that it's very nationalist and doesn't follow the progressive examples set by the current Pope. People in Poland have nicknamed Pope Francis “False Pope”. But the situation is similar to what happened previously in Ireland and Spain: in the next five to 10 years the church's influence will slowly but gradually diminish. It has already started but it is a long process.

But something like 50 percent of Polish people goes to church at least once a week, which is huge by European standards.

Yes, but it is much less than before. You have to take into account that once 95 percent of Poland was Catholic. Now it is half. You can really see this changing with the younger generation. They don’t follow the commandments of the church in regards to things like their sex lives. So we can expect a big change within the next 10 years.

Do you sympathise with Marta?

We are friends. When I go to her part of Poland, I visit and we can talk. Obviously, she knows that I have a different point of view on many things. But she appreciates that I am trying to be fair and honest.

What do you appreciate about her?

For instance, it is really important that despite the really bad things the government has done, they have started noticing that there are many people who are very unhappy about their economic situation or just in terms of respect. Marta kind of represents this and she is ready to talk. I appreciate this because a lot of people on her side would not even open the door for me. Of course I disagree with her beliefs, but on a private level, it is nice to socialise with her, but on a political level I believe her party is nefarious for Poland, gradually curtailing political and creative freedoms. It feels a little like a slide down a slippery slope. Not unlike what happened in Germany in the 1930s, it's now become critical for artists and independent directors like me to make the things we want and remain independent. We don't have access to funding anymore. I'm blacklisted, I have to finance my films either myself or find the money abroad.

Both sides are present in your film. Is it important for you to show these people the way they think, no matter how distasteful their beliefs are? That's been an ongoing debate here: "Should we talk to the radical right?" Should we?

It can be scary but I do believe it is important to find even small things that enable conversation and discussion. We have to realise that there are two parts of the population, both strong sides fighting for their beliefs. It is not like Marta is horrible and Tita great. So we have to find a compromise between these two sides in order to avoid horrible solutions. This is why I made the film the way I did, showing that on both sides there are people with strong convictions, both with a genuine love for their country.

