The latest from acclaimed Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg is a reenactment of 2000’s K-141 Kursk submarine disaster, which saw the lives of an entire crew sacrificed for the sake of national pride. The real-life tragedy saw the “unsinkable” submarine fall to the seabed after an onboard explosion. Several crew members tried to stay alive as compartments gradually flooded, but the rescue efforts were hindered, in large part due to Russia’s refusal to accept foreign aid.

Adapted by Robert Rodat from Robert Moore’s book A Time To Die, the film strikes a matter-of-fact tone and largely avoids melodrama. Alas, a commitment to factual accuracy takes precedent over the script, which is hampered by wooden dialogue. Throughout, there’s a sense that something is amiss; a film dealing with such an event should be far more impactful and immersive. The same can be said for the performances, as Max von Sydow and Colin Firth barely make their presence felt as, respectively, the two-faced Russian Admiral Petrenko and the affable British Commodore David Russell. Meanwhile, Léa Seydoux is thanklessly relegated to playing the tearful, pregnant wife of Matthias Schoenaerts’ brave de-facto leader of the doomed crew.

To its credit, Kursk ends on an emotional but unsentimental note, delivering a final act that surpasses what preceded it. Still, from the director who brought us the suffocatingly tense Festen and the mesmerising The Hunt, this feels like a significant step down.

Kursk | Directed by Thomas Vinterberg (Belgium, Luxembourg, 2018), with Matthias Schoenaerts, Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth. Starts July 11.

