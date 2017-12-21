French-Algerian comedian Kad Merad is offered a more straight-laced role in Rachid Hami’s La Mélodie, a film about a violin teacher who struggles to tame a class of young Parisian misfits. Less School of Rock and more Les Choristes (which also starred Merad), the film offers few surprises, with a lightweight inspirational-teacher narrative and no shortage of formulaic beats. That said, this is competent comfort food cinema, a well-crafted crowd-pleaser elevated by the young rascals’ charming performances and the warm hug of a score by Bruno Coulais. It will doubtlessly go down a treat with end of year crowds and those who need a solid helping of feel-good cheer.

La Mélodie | Directed Rachid Hami (France, 2017), with Kad Merad, Samir Guesmi, Alfred Renely, Tatiana Rojo. Starts December 21.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.