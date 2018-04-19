Greta Gerwig makes the transition from actor to auteur with this nostalgic coming-of-age story about a young woman trying to find her place in the world. An understated slice-of-life comedy that tackles the awkwardness of youth, sex, and family dynamics, Lady Bird feels thrillingly relatable. Most of all, it thrives on its performances, reconfirming Saoirse Ronan as one of the most magnetic screen presences of her generation, and offering Laurie Metcalf a career high as the protagonist’s overworked mother. The tumultuous relationship between the two gives the film its affecting emotional core, and assures a tweeness-free spin on an over-saturated genre. The film decisively announces the arrival of an exciting new filmmaking voice, with Gerwig only the fifth woman in Oscar history to be nominated for Best Director.

Lady Bird | Directed by Greta Gerwig (US 2017) with Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf . Starts April 19

