François Ozon’s psychosexual thriller about a patient who has an affair with her psychoanalyst and his estranged twin brother is a kinky tale that answers the question: What if Brian De Palma and Paul Verhoeven teamed up to make a saucier Vertigo? The spliced offspring is camp and ridiculous in equal measure, and is easily the most playfully silly film the French filmmaker has made thus far.

Not that that’s a bad thing. Marine Vacth – who previously starred in Ozon’s Young & Beautiful – is excellent as the Juliette Binoche-soundalike leading lady in need of some therapy, while Jérémie Renier is good value for money as both the gentle twin with a sensible collection of jumpers and his more dominant, suit-wearing counterpart. And while they’re lumbered with some hilariously outrageous dialogue (the line “Is this enough lube for pegging?” immediately springs to mind), the film remains a fun ride. It’s well on its way to becoming a camp classic, one worth watching if only for the stunning bravura of the explicit gynaecological opening shot, which should provoke guffaws and a fair few jaw-drops.

L’Amant Double (Der Andere Liebhaber) | Directed by François Ozon (FR, 2017) with Marine Vacth, Jérémie Renier, Jacqueline Bisset. Starts January 18

