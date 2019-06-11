Playing with expectations: László Nemes

Oscar-winning Hungarian director László Nemes on his sophomore feature Sunset.

Four years since his daring Holocaust drama Son of Saul, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2016, comes László Nemes’ dizzyingly immersive Sunset, in which he applies a similar aesthetic to weave a stunning fever-dream mystery.

Sunset is set in Budapest at the dawn of WWI. Why choose this specific location and time?

It’s right before WWI and I wanted to go back to the birth of the 20th century so as to better see the crossroads of a civilization which promised such a different future from what it eventually became. The self-destruction couldn’t really be foreseen at the turn of the century, so I’m fascinated by that society that chose suicide, if you will, overall the promises of sophistication and progress.

It’s impressive that you used no special effects or CGI to recreate the time and place.

I wanted the world to have this organic feeling, for the audience to feel like they are in a real place with so many layers. The main character is thrown into a world she doesn’t fully understand and it made sense that we recreate it as intricately as possible in order to mirror this.

There is a labyrinthine quality to this narrative that can discombobulate. Were you looking to disorientate the audience?

Yes! That was very much at the core of the project. We live in a time when all efforts are being made to orient the audience and reassure them, giving them false hope and a false impression of certainty. On the contrary, I was attracted to a world that has no identifiable beginning and end. It’s a spiral. We tend to give ourselves the illusion of controlling the world. In reality, there’s more mystery than there is certainty – I’d like for audiences to face uncertainty. And in a way, we may well end up in a situation similar to our forefathers’ before WWI.

Part of the disorientating feel is the way Sunset is filmed, using a similar aesthetic to that of Son Of Saul…

I wanted to convey the way we perceive life, and the limitations our perceptions impose on us. I’ve been very interested in how we can follow the main character in a specific space and time without being able to cut away or give an all-encompassing perspective of it. Because we are stuck in our lives. It has to do with the human condition and it was important to me to find the cinematic means to convey that sense of being lost in a labyrinth.

The choreography of these long shots is beautifully elaborate.

Thank you. It had to feel like a journey, and it’s important to convey what the main character feels – we’re sticking to her point of view through the camera, but also because she’s trying to unravel the mystery around her and inside of her.

Visually speaking, one thing that struck me was this chiaroscuro play with shadows and the duality between the light and the darkness…

It’s a film built on contrasts, you can perceive it as a doppelgänger movie. I always like stories in which conflicting elements collide. There’s something mythical to it. Maybe it’s because I liked fairytales so much as a kid. I designed the movie with oppositions in mind, which you can find in the lighting for sure, but also in other elements that are clearly at war.

One of those elements is also the sound design – this is a very noisy film!

(Laughs) Yes, there’s not much silence. It’s also very musical and we used a variety of music from the time. The sound design immerses you into the mind of the character and you have to find a way as a viewer to orient yourself in the layers.

You shot this on 35mm. Why choose film?

For me, this is the magic of cinema! There’s something of the physical world that we’re trying to get rid of when we give our brains to computers. But I think that human beings need the physical to exist, otherwise too many things become abstract. In 30 years’ time, all these digital clouds we’re creating will probably be gone.

