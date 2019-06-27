My heart sank at the very mention of this release… As the French counterpart to last year’s devastatingly unfunny Britcom Swimming With Men, one could legitimately expect Le Grand Bain (Sink or Swim) to be more bof than brilliant.

Also inspired by the story of the Stockholm Art Swim Gents and Men Who Swim, the 2010 documentary chronicling their underdog exploits, Gilles Lellouches’s comedy sees another motley crew of middle-aged men tackle their respective midlife crises through synchronized swimming. Like Oliver Parker’s aforementioned dud, Sink or Swim cashes in on the familiar motions of The Full Monty, and surprisingly, it’s the French who do justice to the spirit of the 90s British classic. Within the first five minutes, this feel-good comedy provokes more chuckles than Swimming with Men managed in its entire runtime. Lellouche makes up for his weak attempts to say something about masculinity in crisis by leaning on his cast of French A-listers, who keep the film afloat. The roster includes a pill-popping Mathieu Almaric, a highly-strung Guillaume Canet, Philippe Katerine as an awkward sad sack, Virginie Efra as the coach who mothers the boys by reading them Rilke while they train, and Benoît Poelvoorde, who is kept on a leash and refreshingly doesn’t pull focus from the rest of his castmates.

All in all, this overlong, predictable, but perfectly pleasant crowdpleaser swims and remains lengths ahead of Team GB.

Le Grand Bain (Sink Or Swim) | Directed by Gilles Lellouche (France 2018). Starts June 27.

