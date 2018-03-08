This week at the Kino: Let your feminist flag fly

What better way to mark International Women’s Day than by heading to Babylon Kino for the opening night of Berlin Feminist Film Week? This year’s celebration of women behind and in front of the camera kicks off with Anahita Ghazvinizadeh’s They, a sensitive account of a teen exploring their gender identity. This week’s big new release is Molly’s Game, the stranger-than-fiction true story of ‘poker princess’ Molly Bloom, and the directorial debut of veteran screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, whom we were lucky enough to catch up with on his recent visit to Berlin. Check out our interview for the lowdown on his most ambitious movie project to date. Also out this week, John Carroll Lynch’s Lucky is an achingly poignant swansong for the late, great actor Harry Dean Stanton, while Er Sie Ich, one of our favourite recent German docs, sees director Carlotta Kittel rake over her personal history in laudably inventive style.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.