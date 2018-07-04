Let’s go outside

× Expand Freiluftkino Kreuzberg

Get your open-air cinema fix before the nights start drawing in.

City parks after dark are altogether more wholesome during the sultry summer months, when outdoor cinema season hits its stride. As ever, you can count on Freiluftkino Kreuzberg for recent indie standouts in OV – award winners like Lady Bird and The Shape of Water are on rotation this year; plus rarer opportunities to catch German hits like Transit (Jul 4) and In the Aisles (Jul 8) with English subtitles. Freiluftkino Rehberge’s offerings for English speakers are more sporadic, but an OV screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Aug 25) is one not to miss. Highlights at Freiluftkino Hasenheide include Ingmar Bergman’s 1966 masterpiece Persona (with English subs) on July 12. And for the hardcore, pop-up collective Mobile Kino hosts its fifth annual summer camp on August 10-12, with a weekend of outdoor screenings at a lakeside GDR holiday camp in Brandenburg.

Further details at freiluftkinoberlin.de, freiluftkino-hasenheide.de and mobilekino.de