LGBT+ exposed

The 14th Xposed International Queer Film Festival rolls out the rainbow carpet from May 9-12 at Moviemento.

The Berlinale may be the queerest of the major film festivals, but its vast programme can make it tough to pinpoint the rainbow-hued highlights. Xposed takes the opposite approach, queering up Kreuzberg’s cosy Moviemento with a streamlined selection of exceptional new LGBTQ+ fare. This year’s line-up is comprised of 16 features and 8 shorts programmes, kicking off on May 9 with Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals (photo), an intense, visually inventive portrait of youth that sensitively depicts a New York boy’s sexual awakening. Camille Vidal-Naquet’s Sauvage, one of last year’s strongest gay dramas, is an unflinching, explicit tale of a 20-something sex worker, with a bruising lead performance by rising queer star Félix Maritaud. Adele Tulli’s Normal, warmly received at this year’s Berlinale, is a bold doc that interrogates gender as a social construct simply by observing conventionally masculine and feminine behaviour. And closing night selection The Wild Boys is a vivid coming-of-age fantasy that sees high school troublemakers exiled to an island that has gender-bending powers. It plays out like Guy Maddin spliced together A Clockwork Orange and The Lord of the Flies; the result is both confounding and mesmerising.

May 9-12 Moviemento. Full programme at xposedfilmfestival.com