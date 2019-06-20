What appears in the trailer to be a formulaic odd-couple romcom is given wings by its two central performances. Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron shine here as, respectively, a schlubby journalist and his childhood babysitter. Their relationship takes on a new dimension when she, now a presidential hopeful, hires him to help spice up her speeches. Granted, Rogen’s role hardly forces him out of his comfort zone, but he brings real heart and never seems to be operating on autopilot. And while Theron has dabbled in comedy before, she truly gets to show how versatile she is here.

Beyond the performances, the gags come thick and fast, and some of Long Shot’s observations about the interplay between media, politics and big business really hit the mark. Not all the political satire works (there’s nothing here to match Veep’s caustic digs and savage takedowns) and Jonathan Levine’s direction is by-the-sitcom-book. But by the time the lights come up, you’ll be willing to forgive any shortcomings on the grounds that this an all-too-rare romcom that delivers both a convincing romance and plenty of laughs.

Long Shot | Directed by Jonathan Levine (US, 2019), with Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Starts June 20.

