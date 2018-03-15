Zvyagintsev’s unflinching, Oscar-nominated drama sees the rift between a divorcing couple widen when their son goes missing. The police are utterly unhelpful, and as the search yields no results, the embittered pair attempt to move on and suture their wounds. Stunningly photographed, and brilliantly performed by Maryana Spivak and Aleksey Rozin, this Bergmanesque tale is brimming with haunting imagery, elevated by its subtle and artfully orchestrated critique of Putin’s Russia. The existential dread that seeps through the frame and the altogether harrowing portrait of a collapsed marriage make for a tough watch, but there are rewards to be found in the hauntingly beautiful imagery. As a parable about the spiritual void at the heart of contemporary Russia, it’s a withering, nihilistic triumph.

Loveless | Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russia, France 2017) with Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin. Starts March 15

