It’s hard to imagine a more perfect swan song for iconic actor Harry Dean Stanton, who left us last year. Lucky, directed by John Carroll Lynch, is a Western-inflected meditation on the passing of time, in which Stanton plays the titular desert-dwelling loner. He smokes his life away, gently exercises and chews the fat with old buddies like Howard (David Lynch), who spends most of his time lamenting the loss of his beloved tortoise. The effortlessly profound script by Logan Sparks and Drago Sumonja was written with Stanton in mind, allowing the actor to give his most eccentrically beautiful performance since Paris, Texas. The result is an unassuming, gently heartbreaking tale of friendship and acceptance that shouldn’t be missed.

Lucky | Directed by John Carroll Lynch (US 2017) with Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch. Starts March 8.

