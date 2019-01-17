Mary Queen of Scots

For her first feature, British theatre director Josie Rourke plays a little fast and loose with established historical facts. She and House of Cards scriptwriter Beau Williamson take a subtly modern, feminist approach to a familiar story – the return of widowed Mary (Saoirse Ronan) to her native land to assume the throne under the wary eye of her cousin Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie). The filmmakers orchestrate a sweeping drama about two women who were born to rule and yet are frequently pawns having to survive in a man’s world. Thanks to Ronan and Robbie’s terrific performances, the film overcomes its clumsier elements – chiefly a to-and-fro structure that lends the narrative a stilted and at times overly theatrical rhythm.

Mary Queen of the Scots | Directed by Josie Rourke (UK 2018) with Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Starts January 17.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.