Visually striking, darkly humorous and ultimately heartbreaking, Bonhôte and Ettedgui’s lovingly crafted portrait of late British designer Lee Alexander McQueen is the most gripping and substantial fashion film of recent years. Charting McQueen’s rapid rise from sensitive working-class lad to industry wunderkind, and his equally speedy subsequent descent into self-loathing and drug addiction, the film elegantly splices haunting archive material with emotionally raw recollections from friends, family and lovers. The salacious stories that made him a tabloid target are dealt with but never lingered on. Instead, our attention is directed towards his wildly provocative catwalk shows, which serve as indelible proof of his unhinged genius. With a bombastic score pilfered from the back catalogue of composer Michael Nyman, this is a far more immersive experience than your average talking-head documentary.

McQueen | Directed by Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui (UK 2018) documentary. Starts November 29.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.