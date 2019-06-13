Adapted from Robert Lipsyte’s semi-autobiographical novel One Fat Summer, Jim Loach’s 1970s-set coming-of-age story sees young Bobby (Blake Cooper) head to his family’s lake house for the summer. His parents are fighting, his best friend is AWOL for the best part of the season and the local bullies are out to get him. Left to his own devices, he finds a job gardening and landscaping for Dr. Khan (Donald Sutherland).

Measure Of A Man has its heart in its right place and never topples into smugness, but it also never rises above serviceable. Considering the crowded genre, it does try to set itself apart by exploring the worthy theme of body positivity, but this is lost amidst a very standard-issue dramady. Indeed, there’s nothing here you haven’t seen before, from the grating voiceover that candidly seeks to tickle your nostalgia for Stand By Me, to the overreliance on 1970s pop tunes to forcibly fashion a sense of time and place. There’s also a scattershot approach to the peripheral characters, who are introduced and frustratingly never fleshed out.

Ultimately, as sweet as it often is, Measure Of A Man never carves out an identity for itself and pales in comparison to many of its end-of-an-era genre neighbours, most notably Kings Of Summer, The Edge Of Seventeen and last year’s barnstorming directorial debut from Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade. Seek any of those out instead.

Measure Of A Man | Directed by Jim Loach (US, 2019), with Blake Cooper, Judy Greer, Luke Wilson, Donald Sutherland. Starts June 13.

