Navigating minefields: Bruce LaBruce

Radical queer director Bruce LaBruce doesn't just push the envelope – he stuffs the mailbox to the brim, douses it in gasoline and sets it ablaze.

Based in Toronto, he returned to Berlin, his favoured filming location and frequent stomping grounds, for latest film The Misandrists, a typically provocative meditation on gender, violence, sex, and patriarchy set at the turn of the last century. We talked to LaBruce about leftist “neo-Stalinism” and the flak he has received for making a critical feminist film as a gay male filmmaker.

When it comes to today’s queer leftist community, have you ever felt the urge to self-censor?

Well, one thing I would say, first of all, is that The Misandrists was rejected by some of the mainstream gay festivals. In fact, one of them actually said that they couldn’t show a lesbian film made by a gay man. It is a bit of a landmine these days, and I do find myself choosing my words carefully sometimes. With the transgender issues in the film, it is a quickly evolving consciousness, and the language constantly changes. You obviously have to try and keep up, but I don’t want to get to a point where I feel like I am censoring myself or downplaying certain issues in my films. But I am conscious of those issues.

But isn’t there an irony in a man having made this film?

I started out in the queer punk movement in the 1980s, and we were always very much about an alliance between lesbians and gay men. So I’ve been doing very strong collaborations with women for a long, long time. I personally think that filmmakers should have the freedom to make movies about whatever they want. They can be rejected by people, but this idea of cultural appropriation can be kind of problematic because if you can only make films that are directly related to your own experience, it’s not good for cultural dialogue or artistic practice. I should point out that two of my producers for The Misandrists are lesbian feminists, Paula Alamillo and Sonja Klümper.

Have you gotten any feedback from the feminist community?

I got some resistance from lesbian feminists in terms of the forced gender reassignment scene or about using the historical feminist imagery during the film’s credits. People have questioned whether it was justified, the main question being, am I actually pro-feminist or not? How can I present what some people say is this litany of clichés about feminism, and still consider that I’ve made a feminist film? But I do consider it to be a feminist film. It’s essential for the left to be self-critical and look at its own strategies and its own problematics and sort through them, and not pretend that they aren’t there.

Is the left ready to do that? It seems more involved with infighting and shutting up any criticism that deals with critical introspection...

It’s gotten to an extreme that I call “neo-Stalinism”. It’s not something that I think is progressive. It starts to sound like the reverse side of The Handmaid’s Tale, where you have this super-controlled society where everything is monitored, and even your thoughts and fantasies are suspect, which then leads to paranoia – people watching what they’re saying, or thinking that they might be overheard and something might be used against them. It has this very Soviet feel, as opposed to the fascism on the right.

Watching your film, one might think women shouldn’t run the world...

The film is a critique of certain kinds of radical feminism. And that’s why I set it in 1999, because I wanted to direct it more towards this kind of second-wave feminism, which predates the current situation that we’re in, which is more a really splintered feminism where there are all different kinds of factions. Big Mother [the head of the group in the movie] is a very problematic leader in that way, because she doesn’t practice what she preaches, she acts as a sort of dictator. It’s this idea of the oppressed becoming the op- pressor, a theme that runs through all my films. The film also questions this idea that feminism or the black movement should try to take over the existing structures and capitalist systems, whether this is a valid strategy, because do you really want equality in a corrupt system? It’s kind of a pitfall of all revolutions, where the revolutionary must become just as bad as what they have taken over.

In the real world, do you feel like the systems the characters in the film are challenging will ultimately come to an end? Is that even possible? Is the answer intersectional or separatist?

I worry that, as I talk about in the film, sometimes people are fighting the symptoms of what’s going on, and not the cause. That it could just be one corrupt system replacing another. But I’ve also considered myself an outsider on so many levels that as an artist I try to just look at the zeitgeist and try to interpret it in almost an unconscious way, and just express what I’m feeling intuitively. It’s this idea of being a free-floating radical.

The Misandrists | Directed by Bruce LaBruce (Germany 2017), with Susanne Sachße and Viva Ruiz. Starts Nov 2.