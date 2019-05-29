Laika Studios’ new stop-motion adventure is a Raiders of the Lost Ark-riffing adventure about an intrepid Victorian adventurer (voiced by Hugh Jackman) who yearns to prove that he is the world’s leading authority on myths and monsters. On his quest he meets a Bigfoot (Zach Galifianakis) and his Yeti cousins, and faces off against a rival adventurer (Stephen Fry).

First and foremost, Missing Link showcases once again that Laikas are masters of claymation; from Coraline to The Boxtrolls, they’ve been steadily raising the bar when it comes to delivering technical prowess and providing bags of charm. Writer/director Chris Butler helms a fun and affecting adventure with some truly stunning visuals. Sadly, these aren’t quite matched by the film’s characters, which feel rather underwritten at times. And while there are clever nods to the ills of colonialism and toxic jingoism, more could have been done to make this feel less one-dimensional on a narrative level. But still, a film with enchanting craft, brilliant set pieces and a shady Yeti voiced by Emma Thompson deserves to be seen.

Missing Link | Directed by Chris Butler (US, 2019), with Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis. Starts May 30.

