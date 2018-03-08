Aaron Sorkin sticks firmly in his comfort zone as a writer with his latest feature, delivering yet another frenetically paced dialogue-driven biopic about a larger-than-life contemporary character. But you can hardly accuse him of resting on his laurels, as Molly’s Game also sees the prolific scribe take a seat in the director’s chair for the first time. The result is, disappointingly but perhaps inevitably, a film that struggles to live up to its stellar screenplay. Sorkin makes light work of telling the multipronged true story of Molly Bloom, a competitive skier turned shady entrepreneur who ran high-stakes poker games for Hollywood stars and other indecently wealthy folk throughout the noughties. But he makes some baffling directorial decisions, laying things on thick with an excruciatingly naff score and forcing the formidable Jessica Chastain to attempt to pass herself as a meek early-twenty something in ludicrous flashback sequences.

Molly's Game | Directed by Aaron Sorkin (US 2017) with Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Starts March 8

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.