From the opening raspy monologue narrated by Darth Vader’s throatier cousin, announcing the rise of “Predator Cities of the West” in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world, you already have an inkling that what you’re about to sit through will be exhausting, and not in a good way. Indeed, this Peter Jackson-produced adaptation of Philip Reeve’s 2001 young adult novel is a bloated and formulaic effort that embraces every tired trope in the YA book, without having the good grace to offer some basic, coherent storytelling. The charisma-deficient cast aren’t helped by the vast swathes of cumbrous backstories and exposition-heavy dialogue, nor by the film’s desperate attempts at courting timeliness, with elements like the separation of children from their parents or London pillaging Europe for scraps coming off as uninspired and, in some cases, deeply cynical. Its only redeeming qualities are its visuals and production design, with eye-wateringly good special effects that deserved a less soulless showcase.

Ultimately, this is a depressingly predictable case of no-lessons-learned. After the diminishing returns of the Divergent franchise, the awful The 5th Wave and this year’s The Darkest Minds, Hollywood keeps ploughing on with more sci-fi YA adaptations, refusing to come to terms with the fact that the over-saturated genre is dead and buried. For all of its visual pomp, Mortal Engines is proof once again that studios need to mourn the once-promising craze and find a new genre to drive into the ground.

Mortal Engines | Directed by Christian Rivers (New Zealand, US, 2018), with Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Jihae, Leila George. Starts December 13.

