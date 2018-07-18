Susanna Nicchiarelli’s third feature film, which picked up the prestigious Orizzonti Award at last year’s Venice Film Festival, sees the Italian director explore the last three years of the life of German model and singer Christa Päffgen, better known as pop icon Nico. By dwelling on her twilight years, Nicchiarelli adroitly avoids some of the trappings of the biopic genre, never using nostalgia as a crutch or falling into uninspired hagiography. The filmmaker instead crafts a memorable and unconventionally absorbing portrait of a woman who didn’t just want to be remembered as the muse of Andy Warhol or that voice on The Velvet Underground’s debut album, or indeed reductively defined by any of her romantic encounters.

Particularly noteworthy is Trine Dyrholm’s central turn as Nico. Whilst not a dead ringer for the Chelsea Girl, Dyrholm (Festen, The Commune) is a casting coup, as she emphatically imbues the figure with erratic, at times dislikeable verve, as well as gentle passion. By not fixating on the resemblance, the audience aren’t needlessly distracted and get to focus not only on a heartfelt performance but also on the woman behind the icon.

Nico, 1988 | Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy, Belgium 2017). Starts July 18.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.