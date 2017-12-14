Patients (Lieber Leben)

This debut feature from French slam poet Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir is directly based on the former’s own story of paralysis and physical re-education following a life-altering accident. Patients is a deeply humane and eye-opening drama about disability, one which sidesteps easy pathos and features committed performances from the cast as a whole. Bolstered by Grand Corps Malade and Fadette Drouard’s often understated and slyly humorous screenplay, the first-time directors convincingly convey the message that when it comes to tragedy and hardship, no one gets there on their lonesome. All in all, a powerful ode to courage that is well worth your time and stands as one of this year’s most promising French first features.

Patients | Directed by Grand Corps Malade, Mehdi Idir (France, 2017) with Pablo Pauly, Soufiane Guerrab, Moussa Mansaly. Starts December 14

