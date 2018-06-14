Offering a rare chance to see the world through the window of a popemobile, Wim Wenders’ new doc gets intimate with the all-smiles Pope Francis by following him around the world and through exclusive sit-down interviews. It’s surprisingly compelling to sit back and observe Francis eloquently addressing social injustice in his own humorous and charismatic manner. His empathetic nature shines even when he’s not speaking – during one particularly moving scene, he recognises the inadequacy of language and offers a moment of silence while visiting survivors of Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban. Sadly, an incessantly laudatory tone ensures that the film is ultimately little more than glossy propaganda – parallels drawn between our protagonist and his namesake St. Francis of Assisi feel particularly sycophantic.

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word | Directed by Wim Wenders (Switzerland, Holy See, Italy, Germany, France 2018). Starts June 14.

