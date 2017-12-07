Eastern street portraits

This naturalistic portrait of impoverished Romanian sex workers is bleak but empathetic, and consistently engrossing.
Prowl (Vânâtoare) | Directed by Alexandra Balteanu (Germany 2017). Starts December 7
Iomauna Media GmbH