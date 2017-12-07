How to start a revolutoin

ACT UP is framed as a key antecedent of the cultural movement explored in Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution, the latest doc by Berlin-based fllmmaker Yony Leyser. Employing an appropriately lo-fi aesthetic, Leyser stitches together talking head interviews, archive footage and hand-drawn animation to tell the story of punk’s queer offshoot, which was spearheaded largely by Toronto-based underground artists Bruce LaBruce and G.B. Jones. LaBruce is particularly compelling here on how he essentially willed a scene into existence fuelled by his own aversion to mainstream gay culture. Leyser’s attempt to cater to the uninitiated through voiceover narration occasionally backfires, as in his patronising explanation of zines as an “analogue predecessor to blogs”. But the presence of provocateurs like John Waters and Penny Arcade ensures an inspiring and irreverent ride.

Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution | Directed by Yony Leyser (Germany 2017). Starts December 7

