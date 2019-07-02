How did the true story of the KGB’s longest-serving British operative become so drab and forgettable in its transition to the big screen? Taking into account the fascinating historical material and the casting of Judi Dench, Red Joan should have been a suspenseful and engaging drama. Instead, Trevor Nunn’s biopic, inspired by the life of Melita Norwood and based on Jennie Rooney’s novel of the same name, is inexcusably dull. Dench is incapable of delivering a bad performance and, true to form, is the best thing here. However, she’s given frustratingly little to work with. A dual timeline construction only serves to make the film feel stilted and bizarrely passionless. It ultimately falls flat both as a Cold War spy tale and as a historical biopic. Dame Judi deserved better, and so did we.

Red Joan | Directed by Trevor Nunn (UK 2018) with Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. Starts July 4.

