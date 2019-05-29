Following the barnstorming success of singletake heist thriller Victoria was always going to be tough, and director Sebastian Schipper has chosen to return with a coming-of-age road movie that is, first and foremost, a story of friendship. Fionn Whitehead and Stéphane Bak are excellent as, respectively, a spoiled Brit and a Congolese refugee, who make their way from Morocco to France in a stolen RV; their chemistry and energy keep the film engaging from start to finish. Roads is technically less ambitious than Victoria but is in many ways riskier, as the film tackles the timely topic of immigration in a way that potentially opens the door to white saviour tropes. It manages to avoid these, but the straightforward narrative progression keeps it from truly soaring.

Roads | Directed by Sebastian Schipper (Germany, France 2019) with Fionn Whitehead, Stéphane Bak. Starts May 30.

