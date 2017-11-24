The second sexual revolution: Robin Campillo

French director Robin Campillo returns to his AIDS activism days in 120BPM.

Campillo’s third feature won the Grand Prix at Cannes this year and is France’s submission for the foreign-language Oscar. Set in the early 1990s, it’s an impassioned, Paris-set portrait of AIDS activist group ACT UP, as well as a love story between two of the group’s members.

You were a member of ACT UP, which was frequently savaged by French media in the 1990s. Did you want to set the record straight with this film?

I didn’t approach the film with an aim to restore any truths. I thought of it more as a collective self-portrait. When I joined ACT UP, there had been 10 years of the epidemic, and we were considered the “nice gays” who would eventually die. Everyone was saying how sad it was, but that was the way things were. We decided to become the nasty fags and dykes, and it felt extremely liberating to say whatever we wanted. For me, it was a deliverance, like a second sexual revolution as well as a political one, and I wanted to capture that energy.

120BPM is extremely dark, yet there’s a sort of joyful energy in it...

I spent a lot of time thinking about why there was joy and jubilation in ACT UP. It was because we were reclaiming power over the epidemic, and over those who intellectually pontificated by equating sex with death. It’s a sexually transmitted disease, sure, but we were fighting against this notion of sex and death becoming intertwined.

Do you see potential for the film to be used as an educational tool?

The French government wanted to use it, but we refused. I didn’t want to cast myself as a sermoniser. The film is a fiction, and while it tackles real-life subjects, I can’t deny I’m a bit disconnected from the fight against AIDS now. I haven’t been a militant for 10 years, and I don’t think it’s my role to give lessons.

The debate scenes give the film a documentary feel, but never seem stilted. How did you achieve this?

I have to confess I was worried that they would be dull! We started by letting the actors improvise a little and we did three days of rehearsals just for the debate scenes, which proved invaluable. When it came to the actual shoot, my DP Jeanne Lapoirie and I shot the scenes in one take with three cameras. The first 20-minute take was always a catastrophe, but the actors always moved forward and stepped it up for the second take, mirroring the narrative to a degree. By the end I had about 140 hours of rushes, but it was worth it, especially for the happy accidents that occurred during the early takes.

Why 120 BPM as the title?

Originally I just wanted it to be called BPM. But I didn’t like the elitist nature of it, that it would only speak to those who like house music. In France, few people say “BPM” – they’ll say “beats per minute”, but not the abbreviation. So, 120 – which is the tempo of house music, but also the acceleration of cardiac rhythm when you’re in love, or scared.

It also hearkens back to the scene in the club where time seems to stop.

Exactly! The title imposed itself in a way, as it evokes for me time passing and age. As silly as it may sound, I have the strong sensation of a temporal paradox with regards to ageing – when I think of what I did in ACT UP in the space of one year, I realise that when you’re younger, you don’t exist in the same temporality. It’s almost science fiction. When I think about my youth, the title makes a lot of sense – the rhythm was a lot stronger then.

120 BPM Directed by Robin Campillo (France 2017) with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois. Starts November 30

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.