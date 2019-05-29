Director Dexter Fletcher, who took over from Bryan Singer to complete Bohemian Rhapsody, helms another biopic of a musical icon: Sir Elton John. It’s a greatest-hits fantasy musical that largely adheres to the biopic playbook. To the film’s credit, it avoids Bohemian Rhapsody’s bafflingly sanitised take by leaning into its R-rating: a spot of drug use and mild sex keeps things vaguely realistic. Taron Egerton excels in the lead role, nailing Elton’s voice and mannerisms. His performance, together with certain scenes that capture the protagonist’s operatic flamboyance, counteract some saggy pacing. Sadly, the film loses its nerve towards the end, reminding you that you’re watching a subject-approved biopic. It does well for a stretch not to dip into hagiographic waters, but stumbles in its final moments.

Rocketman | Directed by Dexter Fletcher (UK, US 2019) with Taron Egerton, Richard Madden. Starts May 30

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.