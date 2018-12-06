Cuarón’s Venice Golden Lion winner streams on Netflix from Dec 14, but we’d urge you to catch it during its limited theatrical run, as this sublime monochrome epic (shot in 65mm with Dolby Atmos sound) is the year’s most transportive cinematic experience. Set in the early 1970s, and inspired by Cuarón’s own childhood, it’s a sprawling domestic drama, told largely from the perspective of Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young indigenous woman who works as a live-in housekeeper for a wealthy family. A deliberate first act allows the viewer to luxuriate in the sensory bombardment of everyday life in Mexico City, before the filmmaker ups the dramatic stakes with a handful of technically intricate, emotionally devastating set pieces. It’s Cuarón’s finest film to date, reminiscent in its mastery of craft of Fellini at the height of his powers.

Roma | Directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Mexico, US 2018) with Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira. Starts Starts December 6.

