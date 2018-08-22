× Expand Slender Man

It’s something of a relief to report that Slender Man avoids falling into the trap many feared it would: it doesn’t tastelessly exploit the real-life tragedy that occurred in 2014, when two American 12-year-old girls claiming to be “proxies” of internet boogeyman Slender Man lured one of their school friends to the woods and stabbed her 19 times. That, however, is the kindest thing you can say about this dull and poorly shot film, which follows a set of bland teens summoning the infamous Pied Piper-esque ghoul.

Slender Man is something of a missed opportunity, as it could have been an updated mix of The Ring and Candyman for a new generation of scare-seekers. Digital folklore is the stuff of nightmares as it not only offers up a terrifying update of the campfire tale boogeyman, but also taps into how quickly layered urban myths can spread online, and how technological displacement is a genuine and frightening modern ill, as tragic real-life events have sadly proven.

The central figure – an unnaturally tall figure with a featureless face and Lovecraftian limbs – is also undeniably cinematic. However, instead of capitalising on this inherently creepy material, Sylvain White’s generic dud lacks even the basic knowhow of how to deliver that laziest and cheapest of horror devices, the half-arsed jump-scare. Don’t waste your time on what will doubtlessly be remembered as one of this year’s worst films, and seek out Irene Taylor Brodsky’s insightful and far more unsettling documentary Beware the Slenderman instead.

Slender Man | Directed by Sylvain White (US, 2018), with Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair. Starts August 23.