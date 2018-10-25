An ill-fated love affair also drives the narrative of Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer et Courir Vite) by queer French filmmaker Christophe Honoré. Set in the early 1990s, it charts the tentative courtship of Jacques (Pierre Deladonchamps), a 30-something HIV-positive writer; and Arthur (Vincent Lacoste), a 22-year-old student itching to burst out of the closet. In its focus on the immediate aftermath of the AIDS crisis, there are obvious parallels with Robin Capillo’s 120 BPM, while as a gay romance largely defined by a significant age gap, the film is also reminiscent of Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name. But while it never scales the heights of these two recent queer cinema behemoths, Honoré brings a fresh perspective to a familiar milieu. He paints a vivid picture of two disparate worlds colliding, and is particularly adept at depicting the small ways in which the relationship begins to colour other facets of both lives. Frustratingly, however, the final act has pacing problems – despite a leisurely 132-minute running time, the ending feels rushed and contrived.

Sorry Angel (Plaire, aimer et courir vite) | Directed by Christophe Honoré (France 2018) with Pierre Deladonchamps, Vincent Lacoste. Starts October 25.

