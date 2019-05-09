This story of a professional partnership and friendship could have gone the way of countless previous mawkish biopics. But Stan & Ollie does a fine job of celebrating two comedy icons without beatifying or betraying its subjects. Inspired by A. J. Marriot’s book Laurel and Hardy: The British Tours, the film depicts the past-their-prime twosome embarking on a tour of small theatre venues. Baird’s warm direction and attention to period detail does the material justice, but it’s the acting that wows. While the title suggests a double-act, this is in fact a four-hander: Coogan and Reilly are fantastic, but they’re impressively matched by Nina Arianda and Shirley Henderson’s turns as Stan and Ollie’s spouses. Arianda in particular is a casting coup as Laurel’s hilariously abrasive but caring Russian wife Ida.

Stan & Ollie | Directed by Jon S. Baird (UK, US 2018) with Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Starts May 9.

