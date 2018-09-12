× Expand Styx

In Greek mythology, the river Styx forms a boundary between earth and the underworld; in Wolfgang Fischer's captivating sophomore feature, it represents the moral quagmire that ultimately separates apathy and empathy, self-preservation and personal responsibility. Styx immerses the viewer in the story of Rike, a doctor and expert sailor who embarks on a solo Atlantic voyage and who faces a 'what would you do?' dilemma as her journey unfolds. The almost wordless first act is reminiscent of J.C. Chandor's All is Lost, with an added moral dimension that avoids preachiness. It's a thrillingly effective film that not only features an exceptional turn from Susanne Wolff, but also navigates the current refugee crisis in a sparse and powerful manner that hasn't been seen before on the big screen.

Styx | Directed by Wolfgang Fischer (Germany, 2018) with Susanne Wolff, Gedion Wekesa Oduor. Starts September 13.

