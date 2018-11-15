Sublime shorts

Binge on mini movies at the Interfilm festival

Berlin’s biggest celebration of short-form cinema heads into its 34th edition with a spring in its step, having recently been named an Academy-qualifying festival. As such, the winners of the Best Fiction and Best Animation prizes will be considered for next year’s Oscar shortlists. Aside from this stakes-raising change, it’s business as usual for the venerable fest – a total of 450 films (all with English subs), split into 52 programmes, will screen at six venues across town, with Volksbühne and Babylon in Mitte serving as the main hubs. The International Competition’s Mind Games programme is a treasure trove of animated oddities, including Kilian Vilim’s "Ooze" (photo), a sublime slice of Swiss surrealism about the travails of a young lift operator; and Äggie Pak Yee Lee’s "Muteum", an acerbic depiction of a school museum trip that swiftly morphs into a gleeful celebration of transgressive art. Meanwhile the Work and Play selection explores the intersection of personal and professional identities – one highlight is François Bierry’s "Vihta", a droll Belgian comedy in which the employees of a tractor company are sent on a team-building day to a naked spa. This year’s sidebars range from a celebration of Berlin’s twin city Madrid, to a showcase of VR horror shorts at the Zeiss Großplanetarium.

Nov 20-25 Various venues, interfilm.de