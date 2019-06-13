Sunset is László Nemes’ follow-up to his Oscar-winning Holocaust drama Son of Saul. Set in Budapest on the eve of World War I, it follows the determined Írisz (Juli Jakab) on her quest to reclaim her rightful place in society, decades after her parents, the founders of a prestigious hat shop, perished in a fire. The director employs many of the techniques he used to evoke the horrors of Auschwitz – long takes, lingering close-ups, shallow focus – to tell a more intricate story. The effect is initially mesmerising: the opening sequence simply documents Írisz’ attempt to get a job in her parents’ shop, but it’s utterly immersive and strangely tense, with a clear sense that something sinister lurks beneath the city’s elegant facade. Alas, as Írisz struggles to make sense of her family’s murky history, Nemes is a little too effective at mirroring her state of perpetual confusion, and the film becomes too muddled and disorienting for its own good.

Sunset | Directed László Nemes (Hungary 2018) with Juli Jakab, Vlad Ivanov. Starts June 13.

