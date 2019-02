This lo-fi crowd-pleaser, a highlight of the Generation section at the 2018 Berlinale, tells the heart-wrenching tale of a terminally ill Kenyan girl who dreams of being a superhero.

Supa Modo | Directed by Likarion Wainaina (Kenya, Germany 2018) with Stycie Waweru and Maryanne Nungo.

