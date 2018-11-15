In Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino’s bold reimagining of Dario Argento’s giallo classic, unwavering ambition leads not to stardom, but rather to unimaginable horror. Set in 1977 in a divided, rain-soaked Berlin, it stars Dakota Johnson as Susie, an earnest young American who enrols in an austere dance academy presided over by the formidable Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). It’s clear from the outset that Susie is signing up for a rigorous regime, but it’s only when limbs contort and bones break that we appreciate just how much Blanc’s students are expected to suffer for art. When confined to the academy’s stifling interior, the film pulses with transgressive eroticism, while Thom Yorke’s ethereal, anachronistic score will leave you feeling like you’ve slipped into an alternate dimension. But the mood of creeping dread is undercut by a bizarre subplot in which an elderly male psychologist (also played, distractingly, by Swinton in heavy prosthetics) grapples with the aftermath of the Holocaust. The manner in which these narrative threads finally cohere is disappointingly heavyhanded. Nevertheless, this is too sumptuous and strange a cinematic experience to miss out on.

Suspiria | Directed by Luca Guadagnino (US, Italy 2018) with Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton. Starts November 15

