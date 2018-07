A sequel of sorts to the 1927 silent classic Berlin – Die Sinfonie der Großstadt, this slick snapshot of present-day Berlin nightlife keeps clichéd imagery to a minimum, and boasts a propulsive score by local electro acts like Modeselektor.

Symphony of Now | Directed by Johannes Schaff (Germany 2018). Starts Ju,ly 12.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.