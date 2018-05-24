Ziad Kalthoum’s second documentary feature, following 2014’s excellent Al-Rakib Al-Khaled, is a hard-hitting portrait of exiled Syrian workers who build skyscrapers in the wake of the Lebanese civil war, while their own houses are being destroyed back home. It’s a powerfully empathetic and visually striking essay that thrives on a series of dichotomies, chief amongst which is the struggle between creation and destruction, the aesthetically pleasing and the harsh confines of reality.

Taste Of Cement boasts inventive sound design and a judicious use of silence to create insightful juxtapositions, as is the case when you hear the soothing sounds of sea swash in the background of the construction site over the sight of suffocating concrete gradually oozing into metal structures. The oneiric effect that seemingly simple shots like these buoy thematic content but also reveal Kalthoum’s masterful and never-exploitative ability to pair the lyrical with the tragic. Also noteworthy is the varied camerawork: drone shots showing the expanse of Beirut’s cityscape marry with more intimate shots of sunshine peering through unfinished windows, as well as claustrophobic navigations through confined spaces and human faces. The end result is a powerfully immersive 85-minute testament to the suffering of workers in exile and an ode to the human mind’s capacity to overcome borders. Essential viewing.

Taste Of Cement | Directed by Ziad Kalthoum (Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Germany, 2017). Starts May 24.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.