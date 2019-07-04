In Sameh Zoabi’s Under the Same Sun (2013), a Palestinian and an Israeli worked together to set up a solar energy company. In his new film, the director forces characters from opposing sides of the conflict to collaborate on the script of a soap opera. While the storylines they concoct are often exaggerated and unbelievable, these are somehow less absurd than everyday life in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Of course, the Palestine-Israel conflict is no laughing matter, but Zoabi shows that comedy can prove therapeutic in even in the most difficult political circumstances. Tel Aviv on Fire is by no means a profound masterpiece, but it’ll brighten up your day for sure.

Tele Aviv on Fire | Directed by Sameh Zoabi (Luxembourg, Belgium, Israel, France 2018). Starts July 4.

