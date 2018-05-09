Adapted from Penelope Fitzgerald’s Booker Prize-shortlisted novel, this Spanish-British-German co-production about a war widow who wants to open a local bookshop in a coastal village in Suffolk is little more than an inoffensive, made-for-TV period drama. Director Isabel Coixet’s thematically timely adaptation about bigotry and a cultural witch-hunt in small-town England definitely had potential, but her film sadly falls into a twee groove, with little in the way of authenticity, especially when it comes to portraying rural England. And despite an engagingly naturalistic central performance from Emily Mortimer and Patricia Clarkson’s reliably watchable screen presence, The Bookshop ultimately ends up proving that one should never judge a book by its big screen adaptation.

The Bookshop | Directed by Isabel Coixet (Spain, UK, Germany, 2017), with Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson, Bill Nighy. Starts May 10.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.