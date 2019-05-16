Marie Kreutzer’s The Ground Beneath My Feet feels like a literal-minded and humourless spin on Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann. It centers on Lola (Valerie Pachner), a hyper-efficient business consultant who takes care to shroud her private life in as much secrecy as possible. But when her troubled and recently hospitalised sister Conny (Pia Hierzegger) gets in touch, Lola’s carefully scripted lifestyle is thrown into turmoil, threatening not only her workload but also her secret relationship with her equally efficacious boss, Elise (Mavie Hörbiger).

Pachner does well as the overworked Lola, portraying her as the stereotypical poster girl for Germanic efficiency. But her efforts are undermined by the filmmaker’s risk-free approach to the material. Kreutzer bites off more than she can chew here and never adequately comments on the main themes of co-dependent relationships or mental illness. The film just about works as an examination of corporate culture, and the use of a static camera satisfyingly mirrors the standard-issue office cubicles and hotel rooms; but the sterility of the story means it never convinces as a potent psychodrama.

The Ground Beneath My Feet | Directed by Marie Kreutzer (Austria 2019) with Valerie Pachner, Pia Hierzegger. Starts May 16.

